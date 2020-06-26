Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
303 S Bradley Street
303 S Bradley Street
303 South Bradley Street
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location
303 South Bradley Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated charming historical one bed one bath. Fresh paint and floors. Located close to downtown within walking distance of restaurants, retail, schools & festivals.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 S Bradley Street have any available units?
303 S Bradley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 303 S Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 S Bradley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 S Bradley Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 S Bradley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 303 S Bradley Street offer parking?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 S Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 S Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 S Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 S Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 S Bradley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 S Bradley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
