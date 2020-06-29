All apartments in McKinney
3028 Decker Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3028 Decker Drive

3028 Decker Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Decker Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Property for Lease in Mckinney - Beautiful construction, energy efficient CB JENI town home with fabulous McKinney location! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, Gorgeous granite kitchen counters, Loft, Pocket Office and Amazing Hardwood Floors is what this home has to offer in this beautiful boutique community! Kitchen includes, stainless steel appliances with gas range and exterior vent and many other upgrades such as custom site built 42 inch cabinets throughout. It is an Energy efficient home with a 16 SEER HVAC system, Radiant Barrier, low E Vinyl Windows not to mention many more features!

No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

From the Highway 121 and Stacy Rd, head north on Stacy Rd. Turn right onto Ridge Rd. Go approximately 2 miles. Community will be on the right just before the intersection of Ridge Rd and El Dorado Pkwy.

(RLNE3590543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Decker Drive have any available units?
3028 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Decker Drive have?
Some of 3028 Decker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Decker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Decker Drive offer parking?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have a pool?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Decker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
