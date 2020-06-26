3015 Chukar Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED home for lease in a quiet neighborhood. Downstairs- hand-scraped hardwood floors boasting formal living & dining rooms, gorgeous granite countertops in kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks family room with wood burning fireplace, custom lighting over & under kitchen cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances with breakfast nook attached, full size utility room. Large Master bedroom and master bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, glassed shower walls-door. Upstairs loft overlooking family room, gameroom-multipurpose room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Community park. Easy access to freeways, restaurants, shopping and schools. Very private neighborhood. McKinney ISD!