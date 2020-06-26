All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3015 Chukar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3015 Chukar Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

3015 Chukar Drive

3015 Chukar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3015 Chukar Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED home for lease in a quiet neighborhood. Downstairs- hand-scraped hardwood floors boasting formal living & dining rooms, gorgeous granite countertops in kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks family room with wood burning fireplace, custom lighting over & under kitchen cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances with breakfast nook attached, full size utility room. Large Master bedroom and master bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, glassed shower walls-door. Upstairs loft overlooking family room, gameroom-multipurpose room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Community park. Easy access to freeways, restaurants, shopping and schools. Very private neighborhood. McKinney ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Chukar Drive have any available units?
3015 Chukar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Chukar Drive have?
Some of 3015 Chukar Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Chukar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Chukar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Chukar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Chukar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3015 Chukar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Chukar Drive offers parking.
Does 3015 Chukar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Chukar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Chukar Drive have a pool?
No, 3015 Chukar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Chukar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Chukar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Chukar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Chukar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center