3013 Decker Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Ready for a low-maintenance, lock-up-and-go lifestyle? Welcome home to the Villas of Stonegate. This beautiful END UNIT Dalton II by CB Jeni homes features luxury around every corner and upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood floors fill the downstairs living, dining, and kitchen. The white kitchen eat-in is very open making it a great place to entertain. Upgraded carpet leads you upstairs to the 3 generously sized bedrooms. You will love the MASSIVE master bathroom and oversized closet. Additional space can be found in the upstairs game room loft that is a flexible space for any hobby. Schedule your showing today!