3013 Decker Drive

3013 Decker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Decker Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Ready for a low-maintenance, lock-up-and-go lifestyle? Welcome home to the Villas of Stonegate. This beautiful END UNIT Dalton II by CB Jeni homes features luxury around every corner and upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood floors fill the downstairs living, dining, and kitchen. The white kitchen eat-in is very open making it a great place to entertain. Upgraded carpet leads you upstairs to the 3 generously sized bedrooms. You will love the MASSIVE master bathroom and oversized closet. Additional space can be found in the upstairs game room loft that is a flexible space for any hobby. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Decker Drive have any available units?
3013 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Decker Drive have?
Some of 3013 Decker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Decker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3013 Decker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Decker Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Decker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Decker Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Decker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Decker Drive has units with dishwashers.

