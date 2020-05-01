Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:32 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3009 Cedar Crest Drive
3009 Cedar Crest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3009 Cedar Crest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, close to shopping, restaurant, HWY 121 and 75.
Replaced carpet in October 2017.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
3009 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 3009 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3009 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Cedar Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
