Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3007 Partridge Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:10 AM

3007 Partridge Lane

3007 Partridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Partridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Great open concept floor plan with private master retreat, gas fireplace in family room, crown molding in the living areas and $40k in recent updates!! This home is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Partridge Lane have any available units?
3007 Partridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Partridge Lane have?
Some of 3007 Partridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Partridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Partridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Partridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Partridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3007 Partridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Partridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3007 Partridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Partridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Partridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3007 Partridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Partridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3007 Partridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Partridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Partridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

