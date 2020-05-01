3007 Partridge Lane

This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Great open concept floor plan with private master retreat, gas fireplace in family room, crown molding in the living areas and $40k in recent updates!! This home is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
