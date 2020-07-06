Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:45 PM
1 of 6
300 Cranberry Lane
300 Cranberry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
300 Cranberry Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy one bedroom guest quarters at luxury home. Recently updated. All bills paid including internet but excluding cable. Lots of storage for size. Agent is owner. One person, one pet maximum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Cranberry Lane have any available units?
300 Cranberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 Cranberry Lane have?
Some of 300 Cranberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 Cranberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cranberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cranberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Cranberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 300 Cranberry Lane offer parking?
No, 300 Cranberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 300 Cranberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Cranberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cranberry Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Cranberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Cranberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Cranberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cranberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Cranberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
