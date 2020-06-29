All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2948 Frontier Lane

2948 Frontier Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Frontier Ln, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 4 bed, 2 baths on a corner lot! This cute ranch home has a modern, updated Kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, island & tons of storage, with separate dining room. The updated main bath has dual sinks, a garden tub, & a tiled separate shower. The master bedroom is separate from the rest for privacy with a large walk-in closet. The cozy family room has hardwood floors, a brick fireplace & a view from the kitchen to watch those games while entertaining! With easy access to Hwy 75, this home is ready for a new tenant! Must use online application and all occupants 18 over must complete with non-refundable $40 app fee each. Online application found on broker website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Frontier Lane have any available units?
2948 Frontier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Frontier Lane have?
Some of 2948 Frontier Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Frontier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Frontier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Frontier Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2948 Frontier Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2948 Frontier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Frontier Lane offers parking.
Does 2948 Frontier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Frontier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Frontier Lane have a pool?
No, 2948 Frontier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2948 Frontier Lane have accessible units?
No, 2948 Frontier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Frontier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2948 Frontier Lane has units with dishwashers.

