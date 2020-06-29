2948 Frontier Lane

Amenities

Adorable 4 bed, 2 baths on a corner lot! This cute ranch home has a modern, updated Kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, island & tons of storage, with separate dining room. The updated main bath has dual sinks, a garden tub, & a tiled separate shower. The master bedroom is separate from the rest for privacy with a large walk-in closet. The cozy family room has hardwood floors, a brick fireplace & a view from the kitchen to watch those games while entertaining! With easy access to Hwy 75, this home is ready for a new tenant! Must use online application and all occupants 18 over must complete with non-refundable $40 app fee each. Online application found on broker website.