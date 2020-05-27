All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2920 Frontier Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2920 Frontier Lane
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

2920 Frontier Lane

2920 Frontier Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2920 Frontier Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,077 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable open concept kitchen. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Frontier Lane have any available units?
2920 Frontier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2920 Frontier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Frontier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Frontier Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Frontier Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane offer parking?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane have a pool?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane have accessible units?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Frontier Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Frontier Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center