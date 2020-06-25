All apartments in McKinney
2912 Dunbar Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:58 AM

2912 Dunbar Drive

2912 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Dunbar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,727 sq ft, 1 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2912 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2912 Dunbar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

