All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2909 St Johns Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2909 St Johns Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

2909 St Johns Drive

2909 St John Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2909 St John Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful one story house with hardwood floor, split bedrooms floor plan, open kitchen with breakfast bar. easy access to neighborhood amenities of Stonebridge Ranch include community pool, jogging path & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 St Johns Drive have any available units?
2909 St Johns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 St Johns Drive have?
Some of 2909 St Johns Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 St Johns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2909 St Johns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 St Johns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2909 St Johns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2909 St Johns Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2909 St Johns Drive offers parking.
Does 2909 St Johns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 St Johns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 St Johns Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2909 St Johns Drive has a pool.
Does 2909 St Johns Drive have accessible units?
No, 2909 St Johns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 St Johns Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 St Johns Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center