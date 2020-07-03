Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2909 Moss Creek Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2909 Moss Creek Court
2909 Moss Creek Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2909 Moss Creek Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have any available units?
2909 Moss Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2909 Moss Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Moss Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Moss Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court offer parking?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Moss Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
