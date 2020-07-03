All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2909 Moss Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2909 Moss Creek Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 PM

2909 Moss Creek Court

2909 Moss Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2909 Moss Creek Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have any available units?
2909 Moss Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2909 Moss Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Moss Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Moss Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court offer parking?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Moss Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Moss Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Moss Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center