McKinney, TX
2908 Cheverny Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2908 Cheverny Drive

2908 Cheverny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Cheverny Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have any available units?
2908 Cheverny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Cheverny Drive have?
Some of 2908 Cheverny Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Cheverny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Cheverny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Cheverny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive offer parking?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Cheverny Drive has units with dishwashers.

