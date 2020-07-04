Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2908 Cheverny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2908 Cheverny Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2908 Cheverny Drive
2908 Cheverny Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2908 Cheverny Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have any available units?
2908 Cheverny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2908 Cheverny Drive have?
Some of 2908 Cheverny Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2908 Cheverny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Cheverny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Cheverny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive offer parking?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Cheverny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Cheverny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Cheverny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center