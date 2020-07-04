Rent Calculator
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2905 Hudson Crossing
2905 Hudson Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Location
2905 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath. A must see in a great location!!!! Lovely landscaping with a covered patio for entertaining. Near great schools and great shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have any available units?
2905 Hudson Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2905 Hudson Crossing have?
Some of 2905 Hudson Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2905 Hudson Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Hudson Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Hudson Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Hudson Crossing offers parking.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have a pool?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
