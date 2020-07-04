All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2905 Hudson Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2905 Hudson Crossing
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:51 AM

2905 Hudson Crossing

2905 Hudson Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2905 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath. A must see in a great location!!!! Lovely landscaping with a covered patio for entertaining. Near great schools and great shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have any available units?
2905 Hudson Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Hudson Crossing have?
Some of 2905 Hudson Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Hudson Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Hudson Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Hudson Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Hudson Crossing offers parking.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have a pool?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Hudson Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Hudson Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center