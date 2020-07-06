Rent Calculator
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2905 Frontier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2905 Frontier
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:41 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2905 Frontier
2905 Frontier Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2905 Frontier Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5105030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 Frontier have any available units?
2905 Frontier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2905 Frontier currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Frontier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Frontier pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Frontier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2905 Frontier offer parking?
No, 2905 Frontier does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Frontier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Frontier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Frontier have a pool?
No, 2905 Frontier does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Frontier have accessible units?
No, 2905 Frontier does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Frontier have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Frontier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Frontier have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Frontier does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
