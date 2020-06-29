Corner lot, open concept 3 bedroom home, wood flooring, screened sun room, sprinkler system and more. Home is very near golf courses, recreation, I-75 and retail. Frig included Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 Coventry Lane have any available units?
2901 Coventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2901 Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.