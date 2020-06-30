2829 Dunbar Drive

Beautiful one story with great curb appeal. Open floorplan. Kitchen island and breakfast bar overlook a spacious living area with access to a large patio area perfect for entertaining, easy commute to restaurants,shopping center.Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
