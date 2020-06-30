All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2829 Dunbar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2829 Dunbar Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

2829 Dunbar Drive

2829 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2829 Dunbar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story with great curb appeal. Open floorplan. Kitchen island and breakfast bar overlook a spacious living area with access to a large patio area perfect for entertaining, easy commute to restaurants,shopping center.Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2829 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2829 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center