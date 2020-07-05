2824 Bluffs Court

Amenities

Well maintained Ryland Home. Great floor plan. Spacious area upstairs for children retreat. 3 bedrooms and large game room upstairs and master bedroom downstairs. Stainless steel dish washer. Sprinkler system. Looking for good candidate with stable income and good credit.