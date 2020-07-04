All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:58 AM

2809 Waterwall Drive

2809 Waterfall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Waterfall Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
guest suite
pet friendly
Waterwall Drive, Houston, TX 77056 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 03/05/2019. Pets: allowed. • Uptown's Newest Address - NOW OPEN! • Seven Stories of Complete Luxury • Complimentary Car Service • Resident Service Runners, Guest Suites • Overlooks the Spectacular Hines Waterwall Park • High Quality Finishes include Granite Counters, Islands • Stainless Appliances, Gas Range • Garden Tubs, Separate Showers, Teak Wood Floors • Full-Size Washer & Dryer, Solar Shades, Balconies • Resort-Style Pool, State of the Art Fitness Center • Sky Lounge on the 7th Floor with Breathtaking Views [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2856823 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Waterwall Drive have any available units?
2809 Waterwall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Waterwall Drive have?
Some of 2809 Waterwall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Waterwall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Waterwall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Waterwall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Waterwall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Waterwall Drive offer parking?
No, 2809 Waterwall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Waterwall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Waterwall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Waterwall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Waterwall Drive has a pool.
Does 2809 Waterwall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Waterwall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Waterwall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Waterwall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

