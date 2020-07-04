2809 Waterwall Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool guest suite pet friendly

Waterwall Drive, Houston, TX 77056 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 03/05/2019. Pets: allowed. • Uptown's Newest Address - NOW OPEN! • Seven Stories of Complete Luxury • Complimentary Car Service • Resident Service Runners, Guest Suites • Overlooks the Spectacular Hines Waterwall Park • High Quality Finishes include Granite Counters, Islands • Stainless Appliances, Gas Range • Garden Tubs, Separate Showers, Teak Wood Floors • Full-Size Washer & Dryer, Solar Shades, Balconies • Resort-Style Pool, State of the Art Fitness Center • Sky Lounge on the 7th Floor with Breathtaking Views [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2856823 ]