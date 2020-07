Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace media room

Great home located in a quite community with golf course view from the back yard. This is a truly energy-efficient home, which may save you big $$$ in your utility bills! High ceilling in family room. Stainless appliances and granite countertop in the kitchen, 3.5 bath rooms. Large master suite down features bay window, garden tub, and separate shower. Spacious media room is great for fmaily entertainment.