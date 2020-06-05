2805 Nandina Street

Amenities

Absolutely charming renovated home in fast-growing McKinney convenience location. Upgrade new wood floor throughout & neutral porcelain tile floor! Gorgeous kitchen Travertine backsplash granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, huge island, lots of cabinet space. Include New GE Refrigerator. Renovated custom shelf laundry room. Split bedroom floorplan! Large bedrooms with ceiling fans, beautiful updated bathrooms, granite vanity and decor backsplash. Well landscaped relaxing backyard Cedar covered patio great for entertaining, privacy with board on board fence. Easy access to Highways, school, restaurants, shopping, Outlet Mall, entertainment, Collin County College. Make this your sweet home!