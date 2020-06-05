All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2805 Nandina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2805 Nandina Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:36 PM

2805 Nandina Street

2805 Nandina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2805 Nandina Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely charming renovated home in fast-growing McKinney convenience location. Upgrade new wood floor throughout & neutral porcelain tile floor! Gorgeous kitchen Travertine backsplash granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, huge island, lots of cabinet space. Include New GE Refrigerator. Renovated custom shelf laundry room. Split bedroom floorplan! Large bedrooms with ceiling fans, beautiful updated bathrooms, granite vanity and decor backsplash. Well landscaped relaxing backyard Cedar covered patio great for entertaining, privacy with board on board fence. Easy access to Highways, school, restaurants, shopping, Outlet Mall, entertainment, Collin County College. Make this your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Nandina Street have any available units?
2805 Nandina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Nandina Street have?
Some of 2805 Nandina Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Nandina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Nandina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Nandina Street pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Nandina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2805 Nandina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Nandina Street offers parking.
Does 2805 Nandina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Nandina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Nandina Street have a pool?
No, 2805 Nandina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Nandina Street have accessible units?
No, 2805 Nandina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Nandina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Nandina Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center