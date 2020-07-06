All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2804 Glenhaven Drive

2804 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2804 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2804 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Glenhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

