2735 Brookside Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Golf Course Lot on a Cul-de-sac near Eldorado Country Club! What else could you ask for? Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Master down, 3 bedrooms up. Exemplary schools in beautiful neighborhood.