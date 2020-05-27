Rent Calculator
2735 Brookside Lane
2735 Brookside Ln
·
Location
2735 Brookside Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golf Course Lot on a Cul-de-sac near Eldorado Country Club! What else could you ask for? Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Master down, 3 bedrooms up. Exemplary schools in beautiful neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 Brookside Lane have any available units?
2735 Brookside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2735 Brookside Lane have?
Some of 2735 Brookside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2735 Brookside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Brookside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Brookside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Brookside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2735 Brookside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Brookside Lane offers parking.
Does 2735 Brookside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Brookside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Brookside Lane have a pool?
No, 2735 Brookside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Brookside Lane have accessible units?
No, 2735 Brookside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Brookside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 Brookside Lane has units with dishwashers.
