2712 Mesa Valley Drive.

FOR RENT!! This stunning property is ready for immediate move in. The home has three bedrooms, two full baths, and a spacious kitchen that overlooks the family room and fireplace. The designer paint color matched with the dark hardwoods make this property feel warm and inviting. The home also has recessed lights, granite counter tops in the kitchen, tumbled stone back splash, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, and more. McKissick Park and playground are within walking distance of the house and Central Expressway is only about a mile away for easy freeway access. HOA dues included in rent. This will lease quickly so don’t hesitate!!