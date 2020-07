Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Stonebridge Ranch home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to K-8, parks, library and close to shopping. The spacious open floor plan offers LHW & tile floors through out home, no carpet, a split bedroom floor plan and has a beautiful skylight in the kitchen that brightens up the living room and kitchen areas. The private backyard has an extended rear patio and trees. Tenant is in the process of moving out. Home will be professionally cleaned upon move out.