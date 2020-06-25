Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
2704 Ozark Cove
2704 Ozark Cove
2704 Ozark Cove
Report This Listing
Location
2704 Ozark Cove, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Ozark Cove have any available units?
2704 Ozark Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2704 Ozark Cove have?
Some of 2704 Ozark Cove's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2704 Ozark Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Ozark Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Ozark Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Ozark Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2704 Ozark Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Ozark Cove offers parking.
Does 2704 Ozark Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Ozark Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Ozark Cove have a pool?
No, 2704 Ozark Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Ozark Cove have accessible units?
No, 2704 Ozark Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Ozark Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Ozark Cove has units with dishwashers.
