Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Travis Drive

2700 Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Travis Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice cute and clean 3-bedroom house in Stonebridge Ranch. Great location. Lowest rent in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Travis Drive have any available units?
2700 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2700 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2700 Travis Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Travis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Travis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

