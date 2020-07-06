All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

2700 Bluffs Court

2700 Bluffs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Bluffs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Bluffs Court have any available units?
2700 Bluffs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Bluffs Court have?
Some of 2700 Bluffs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Bluffs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Bluffs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Bluffs Court pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Bluffs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2700 Bluffs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Bluffs Court offers parking.
Does 2700 Bluffs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Bluffs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Bluffs Court have a pool?
No, 2700 Bluffs Court does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Bluffs Court have accessible units?
No, 2700 Bluffs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Bluffs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Bluffs Court has units with dishwashers.

