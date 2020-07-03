All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2627 Mountain View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2627 Mountain View Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:30 AM

2627 Mountain View Drive

2627 Mountain View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2627 Mountain View Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
a lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , maintain well property . kitchen opens to the living room for entertaining, nice yard with a patio , perfect for grilling . near HIGHWAY 75 and highway 380, 5 mins go to middle school and high school .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Mountain View Drive have any available units?
2627 Mountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Mountain View Drive have?
Some of 2627 Mountain View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Mountain View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Mountain View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2627 Mountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Mountain View Drive offers parking.
Does 2627 Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Mountain View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Mountain View Drive have a pool?
No, 2627 Mountain View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Mountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center