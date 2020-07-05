Rent Calculator
2623 Cheverny Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:26 PM
2623 Cheverny Drive
2623 Cheverny Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2623 Cheverny Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have any available units?
2623 Cheverny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2623 Cheverny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Cheverny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Cheverny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive offer parking?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have a pool?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Cheverny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Cheverny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Cheverny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
