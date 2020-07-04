Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2621 Travis Drive
2621 Travis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2621 Travis Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 Travis Drive have any available units?
2621 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2621 Travis Drive have?
Some of 2621 Travis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2621 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2621 Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 2621 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Travis Drive has units with dishwashers.
