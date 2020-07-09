2620 Spring Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated home in a great neighborhood close to shopping and easy access to hwy 380 and hwy 121. All new kitchen - SS appliances, granite counter and backsplash. renovated baths. huge covered patio and a well manicured backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2620 Spring Drive have any available units?
2620 Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Spring Drive have?
Some of 2620 Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.