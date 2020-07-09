All apartments in McKinney
2620 Spring Drive

Location

2620 Spring Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated home in a great neighborhood close to shopping and easy access to hwy 380 and hwy 121.
All new kitchen - SS appliances, granite counter and backsplash. renovated baths. huge covered patio and a well manicured backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Spring Drive have any available units?
2620 Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Spring Drive have?
Some of 2620 Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2620 Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2620 Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

