All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2620 Ozark Cove.
McKinney, TX
2620 Ozark Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2620 Ozark Cove
2620 Ozark Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
2620 Ozark Cove, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful property in a nice neighborhood!
Great HOA amenities.
Optional HOA Pool usage Fee $1,000 until May 1st 2020.
Non-Refundable pet fee $500.
Move in ready by March 15, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
fee:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2620 Ozark Cove have any available units?
2620 Ozark Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2620 Ozark Cove have?
Some of 2620 Ozark Cove's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2620 Ozark Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Ozark Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Ozark Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Ozark Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Ozark Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Ozark Cove offers parking.
Does 2620 Ozark Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Ozark Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Ozark Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2620 Ozark Cove has a pool.
Does 2620 Ozark Cove have accessible units?
No, 2620 Ozark Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Ozark Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Ozark Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
