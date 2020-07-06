2615 Mountain View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice spacious family home. Newer appliances. Newly installed hard flooring and freshly painted walls. A huge covered patio spans across the rear. The yard has a storage shed for extra storage! Upstairs has a hall type study bonus area. Worry-free yard! The owner professionally maintains landscaping at $50.00 month.

Pets are not negotiable. Mandatory two-year lease.