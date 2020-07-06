2615 Mountain View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071 High Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
oven
Nice spacious family home. Newer appliances. Newly installed hard flooring and freshly painted walls. A huge covered patio spans across the rear. The yard has a storage shed for extra storage! Upstairs has a hall type study bonus area. Worry-free yard! The owner professionally maintains landscaping at $50.00 month. Pets are not negotiable. Mandatory two-year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
