2608 Spring Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ELEGANT WOOD-LOOK FLOORING! Beautiful Open Floor Plan in highly sought after STONEBRIDGE RANCH community. Huge Open family room, kitchen, nook, and dining. Good sized bedrooms. Ready for move-in. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 Spring Drive have any available units?
2608 Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Spring Drive have?
Some of 2608 Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.