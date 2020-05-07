All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 9 2020

2606 Peachtree Lane

Location

2606 Peachtree Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Four Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story home in High Meadows Subdivision. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Laminated Wood flooring, tile, and carpet, Fenced yard for kids and pets. Tenant to provide Refrigerator and washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
2606 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 2606 Peachtree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 2606 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2606 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.

