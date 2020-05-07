Four Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story home in High Meadows Subdivision. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Laminated Wood flooring, tile, and carpet, Fenced yard for kids and pets. Tenant to provide Refrigerator and washer & Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2606 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 2606 Peachtree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 2606 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2606 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.
