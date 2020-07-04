All apartments in McKinney
2605 Ariel Cove

2605 Ariel Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Ariel Cove, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath, 2046 sq. ft., 1 story home in McKinney, TX! Spacious floor plan. Open island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features luxurious tub and walk in in shower. Large back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

