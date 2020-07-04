2605 Ariel Cove

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath, 2046 sq. ft., 1 story home in McKinney, TX! Spacious floor plan. Open island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features luxurious tub and walk in in shower. Large back yard. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.