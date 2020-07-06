Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2604 Cattleman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2604 Cattleman Drive
2604 Cattleman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2604 Cattleman Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe
Amenities
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
MOVE IN READY RENTAL IN MCKINNEY. CLOSE BY TO RECENT COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT, MOVIE THEATER, COSTCO, SHOPS ON 380.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive have any available units?
2604 Cattleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2604 Cattleman Drive have?
Some of 2604 Cattleman Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2604 Cattleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Cattleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Cattleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Cattleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Cattleman Drive offers parking.
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Cattleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive have a pool?
No, 2604 Cattleman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2604 Cattleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Cattleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Cattleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
