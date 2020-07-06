Rent Calculator
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:33 AM
1 of 21
2600 Emerald Lane
2600 Emerald Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2600 Emerald Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom (split), 2 bathroom, 2 car garage (front entry), includes refrigerator for Tenant's use. Separate utility room. No pets or smokers allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2600 Emerald Lane have any available units?
2600 Emerald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2600 Emerald Lane have?
Some of 2600 Emerald Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2600 Emerald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Emerald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Emerald Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Emerald Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2600 Emerald Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Emerald Lane offers parking.
Does 2600 Emerald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Emerald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Emerald Lane have a pool?
No, 2600 Emerald Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Emerald Lane have accessible units?
No, 2600 Emerald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Emerald Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Emerald Lane has units with dishwashers.
