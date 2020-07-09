All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

2521 Slalom Drive

2521 Slalom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Slalom Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
The lovely home in Summit View Lakes McKinney but highly sought after PROSPER ISD .This property is well loved and cared for.Spacious floor plan with two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms up stairs. The upstairs includes 2 living areas, one of which could be used as a media room. The kitchen opens to the dining area and the downstairs family room. Neighborhood provides pool, playground, and walking trails. Very close to hospital and fire station.Very conveniently located close to Hwy 75, 121 and 380. Great Value! Come to see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Slalom Drive have any available units?
2521 Slalom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Slalom Drive have?
Some of 2521 Slalom Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Slalom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Slalom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Slalom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Slalom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2521 Slalom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Slalom Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 Slalom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Slalom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Slalom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Slalom Drive has a pool.
Does 2521 Slalom Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Slalom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Slalom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Slalom Drive has units with dishwashers.

