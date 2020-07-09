2521 Slalom Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

The lovely home in Summit View Lakes McKinney but highly sought after PROSPER ISD .This property is well loved and cared for.Spacious floor plan with two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms up stairs. The upstairs includes 2 living areas, one of which could be used as a media room. The kitchen opens to the dining area and the downstairs family room. Neighborhood provides pool, playground, and walking trails. Very close to hospital and fire station.Very conveniently located close to Hwy 75, 121 and 380. Great Value! Come to see !