All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2520 Lake Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2520 Lake Meadow Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

2520 Lake Meadow Drive

2520 Lake Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2520 Lake Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have any available units?
2520 Lake Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2520 Lake Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Lake Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Lake Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center