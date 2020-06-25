Rent Calculator
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:36 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 Lake Meadow Drive
2520 Lake Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2520 Lake Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have any available units?
2520 Lake Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2520 Lake Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Lake Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Lake Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Lake Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Lake Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
