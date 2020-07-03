All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2516 Travis Drive

2516 Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Travis Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Travis Drive have any available units?
2516 Travis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Travis Drive have?
Some of 2516 Travis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Travis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Travis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Travis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Travis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2516 Travis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Travis Drive offers parking.
Does 2516 Travis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Travis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Travis Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Travis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Travis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Travis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Travis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Travis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

