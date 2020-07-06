Rent Calculator
Last updated November 6 2019
2514 Buckskin Drive
2514 Buckskin Drive
No Longer Available
2514 Buckskin Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Beautiful updated 4 bedroom close to US-75. Walk to elementary school. Open floor plan.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
2514 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2514 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 2514 Buckskin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2514 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
No, 2514 Buckskin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
No, 2514 Buckskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2514 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.
