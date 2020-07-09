Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2509 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM
1 of 23
2509 Glenhaven Drive
2509 Glenhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2509 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great House for Lease in McKinney, Wonderful location close to schools, with convenient access for workday commute. Close to 75-Central Highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2509 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2509 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2509 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2509 Glenhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2509 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
