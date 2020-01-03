All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2508 Pepper Tree Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2508 Pepper Tree Circle
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

2508 Pepper Tree Circle

2508 Pepper Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2508 Pepper Tree Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in a beautiful and quite neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac but still in the heart of McKinney. Downstairs has hardwood floors in living and dining with custom built-ins, crown moldings, plantation shutters with a large master suite and more. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and a second living area. Property has been updated and has a stunning kitchen and the living room has a beautiful fireplace that touches the ceiling. Has a wonderful private backyard with an oversized deck, lots of shade, seating and area for cooking out. Neighborhood is walking distance from trails and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have any available units?
2508 Pepper Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have?
Some of 2508 Pepper Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Pepper Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Pepper Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Pepper Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Pepper Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Pepper Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center