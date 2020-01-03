2508 Pepper Tree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is in a beautiful and quite neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac but still in the heart of McKinney. Downstairs has hardwood floors in living and dining with custom built-ins, crown moldings, plantation shutters with a large master suite and more. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and a second living area. Property has been updated and has a stunning kitchen and the living room has a beautiful fireplace that touches the ceiling. Has a wonderful private backyard with an oversized deck, lots of shade, seating and area for cooking out. Neighborhood is walking distance from trails and parks