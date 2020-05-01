Rent Calculator
2508 Nueces Cove
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 PM
2508 Nueces Cove
2508 Nueces Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
2508 Nueces Cove, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in quiet culdesac with many upgrades. This will lease fast. Home will be clean and sparkling after tenants move out. Application fees are $50 per adult made payable to ace realty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Nueces Cove have any available units?
2508 Nueces Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2508 Nueces Cove have?
Some of 2508 Nueces Cove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2508 Nueces Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Nueces Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Nueces Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Nueces Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2508 Nueces Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Nueces Cove offers parking.
Does 2508 Nueces Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Nueces Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Nueces Cove have a pool?
No, 2508 Nueces Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Nueces Cove have accessible units?
No, 2508 Nueces Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Nueces Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Nueces Cove has units with dishwashers.
