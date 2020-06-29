Awesome corner lot 4 bedroom home *Hard surface flooring through-out with 2 inch blind coverings*Beautiful picture-frame paneling in large family room with second living area off kitchen*Bonus solarium would make a great craft room*Spacious 2ndry sleeping rooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Rockhill Road have any available units?
2502 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 2502 Rockhill Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Rockhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.