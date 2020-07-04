2502 Rockhill Rd

Amenities

*Awesome Corner Lot in McKinney** - Super 4 bedroom home with laminate flooring through-out. Large family room with gas-log fireplace*picture framed paneling; 2nd living or great TV room off kitchen with garden windows and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining and Split bedrooms*Master suite has garden tub and separate shower with walk-in closets. Spacious 2ndary sleeping rooms with ceiling fans. Only a 5 minute drive to McKinney's historic downtown , the 380 corridor and within 10 minutes of Fairview shopping and Allen Center



(RLNE3737091)