Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2502 Rockhill Rd
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

2502 Rockhill Rd

2502 Rockhill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Rockhill Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
*Awesome Corner Lot in McKinney** - Super 4 bedroom home with laminate flooring through-out. Large family room with gas-log fireplace*picture framed paneling; 2nd living or great TV room off kitchen with garden windows and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining and Split bedrooms*Master suite has garden tub and separate shower with walk-in closets. Spacious 2ndary sleeping rooms with ceiling fans. Only a 5 minute drive to McKinney's historic downtown , the 380 corridor and within 10 minutes of Fairview shopping and Allen Center

(RLNE3737091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Rockhill Rd have any available units?
2502 Rockhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Rockhill Rd have?
Some of 2502 Rockhill Rd's amenities include walk in closets, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Rockhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Rockhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Rockhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2502 Rockhill Rd offer parking?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Rockhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Rockhill Rd have a pool?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Rockhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Rockhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Rockhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

