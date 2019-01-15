Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2428 Aberdeen
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:00 PM
1 of 1
2428 Aberdeen
2428 Aberdeen Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2428 Aberdeen Ave, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5202452)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2428 Aberdeen have any available units?
2428 Aberdeen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2428 Aberdeen currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Aberdeen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Aberdeen pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Aberdeen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2428 Aberdeen offer parking?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Aberdeen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Aberdeen have a pool?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Aberdeen have accessible units?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Aberdeen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Aberdeen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Aberdeen does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
