2420 Lakeview Circle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:34 PM

2420 Lakeview Circle

2420 Lakeview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Lakeview Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex is ready for you! Granite in the kitchen with ss refrigerator included. Great location central to town. Culdesac makes for low traffic and the perfect spot for bike riding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Lakeview Circle have any available units?
2420 Lakeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Lakeview Circle have?
Some of 2420 Lakeview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Lakeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Lakeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Lakeview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Lakeview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2420 Lakeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Lakeview Circle offers parking.
Does 2420 Lakeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Lakeview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Lakeview Circle have a pool?
No, 2420 Lakeview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Lakeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 2420 Lakeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Lakeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Lakeview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

