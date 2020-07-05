2420 Lakeview Circle

Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex is ready for you! Granite in the kitchen with ss refrigerator included. Great location central to town. Culdesac makes for low traffic and the perfect spot for bike riding.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
